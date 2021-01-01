About this product

A filtration sensation, the SideTree™ features a tree percolator with 8 individual branches (or flow paths) for vapor to seamlessly filter through water with low resistance and an ergonomic sidecar mouthpiece. Unlike many traditionally flimsy and fragile tree percolator designs, this HydraTube is enhanced with sturdy welding of each flow path to the base of the chamber, providing an incredibly reinforced shock resistant structure.