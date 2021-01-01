About this product

Ceramic housing and glass parts makes burns from e-nails a thing of the past. Safe and unassuming design is intended to blend into the kitchen or office. Drop your extracts through the hole on the top and they will boil rapidly on the ceramic heater. Heating element is mounted with ceramic and glass only. No internal parts are plastic except for the electronics and translucent bottom plate. Internal digital PID control allows continuous control of temperatures from 400 to 850F. Initial heatup is less than 30 seconds. Silicon Nitride ceramic heater is virtually indestructible and creates a finer mist that is more deeply absorbed. Heater self cleans. (Picture shows optional ceramic disk on top of heater)