About this product

A well functioning dab pen made with materials we chose to be reliable and safe for inhalation. No teflon or other dodgy materials near the heater. Good quality batteries last longer and can be replaced for only $14 indefinitely. ($0 if they fail before 90 days) We back our pens with a real warranty (No RMA#'s, complacent customer service reps, outlandish cost). All coils are run at full temperature to verify quality. This is direct descendant to Vaporbrothers' award winning wax pen Dabbler (Winner of High Times "Best Standard Pen" 2014). Nowhere else will you find a pen this micromanaged, from its hollow and porous ceramic core to the extra air hole that makes your inhalation a breeze.



For Wax/Oils and Herbal Extracts only. Not for liquid (e-juice) or dry herbs.