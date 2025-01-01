We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
VAYU
Boutique Exotic THCA, Crafted for Connoisseurs.
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
15 products
Flower
Roxanne
by VAYU
Flower
Slap N Tickle
by VAYU
Flower
El Patron
by VAYU
Flower
Secret Weapon
by VAYU
Flower
Astronaut Status
by VAYU
Flower
Tropicana Cherry
by VAYU
Flower
Sour Mendo
by VAYU
Flower
White Caviar
by VAYU
Flower
Alien Zours
by VAYU
Flower
Obi Wan
by VAYU
Flower
Foam
by VAYU
Flower
Purple Octane
by VAYU
Flower
Caffeine
by VAYU
Flower
Truffle Cake
by VAYU
Flower
El Patron
by VAYU
