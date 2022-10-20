Treatibles Soft Chews are ideal for senior cats or those who prefer a softer consistency. These chews feature Organic Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, catnip, turmeric, papain and bromelain.



We source the exceptional broad spectrum hemp oil in all Treatibles products from our organic hemp farm in South Carolina.



Our proprietary formula features a blend of naturally occurring CBD, supporting cannabinoids, terpenes and several other beneficial compounds, creating a truly distinct oil.



We ensure the purest, most beneficial, non-psychoactive and non-toxic broad spectrum hemp oil.



Helps instill calm, normal emotional balance and ease

Supports a healthy digestive tract and strong immune system

Promotes healthy joints, flexibility and a normal inflammatory response

Treatibles can help animals exhibiting anxiety, discomfort, loss of appetite, digestive tract issues, and more.



ACTIVE INGREDIENTS PER CHEW (44.5 mg):



A proprietary blend of catnip leaf powder, turmeric root, Organic Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil, papain (papaya), bromelain (pineapple stem)



INACTIVE INGREDIENTS:

Acacia gum, calcium sulfate dihydrate, chicken liver powder, citrus pectin powder, coconut glycerin, flaxseed oil, fish oil (anchovy), grain free brewer’s yeast, natural cream flavor, natural flavor (from oregano, flaxseed and plums), natural poultry flavor, natural tocopherols, poultry meal, silica, sodium alginate, sunflower lecithin, water



DIRECTIONS FOR USE:



Minimum: 1 chew per 10 lbs of animal’s weight

Maximum: 10 chews per 10 lbs of animal’s weight



Administer every 4-8 hours as needed

For animals needing extra support, administration can be increased



Treatibles are non-psychoactive and non-toxic



Based on millions of administrations and data, hemp poses no undue risk to the animal



STORAGE:

Treatibles chews will stay fresh for up to 2 years when tightly sealed and stored in a cool, dry place.