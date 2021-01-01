Vegas CBD Company
About this product
If there’s more owwwww in your dog’s bow-wow’s, treat him to the Vegas CBD Cookie Treats for Dogs as a daily supplement or anytime he needs extra help feeling safe and secure. A simple vegan blend of human-grade ingredients and delicious taste support your pet’s physical well-being. And they’re great for stress relief and mood-balancing, too. Who’s a good boy? He is, he is!
Available in:
30 Treat Tin
60 Treat Tin
