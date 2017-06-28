Loading...

Velvet Swing

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesTopicalsEdibles

THC lotions, creams, & patches

3 products
Product image for 3:1 Velvet Swing Personal Lubricant 100mg 13ml
Lubricants & Oils
3:1 Velvet Swing Personal Lubricant 100mg 13ml
by Velvet Swing
THC 100%
CBD 33%
Product image for Quim Latex Safe Serum 200mg 30ml
Lubricants & Oils
Quim Latex Safe Serum 200mg 30ml
by Velvet Swing
THC 200%
CBD 0%
Product image for 1:3 Velvet Swing Personal Lubricant 30mg 3-pack
Lubricants & Oils
1:3 Velvet Swing Personal Lubricant 30mg 3-pack
by Velvet Swing