About this product
We know you care for and give your pets only the best, just as we do ours. They’re part of the family, after all. That’s why we’ve crafted this full spectrum, THC-free Hemp Extract especially for them.
Approximately 13mg of Cannabidiol (CBD) oil per 1ml serving.
https://verdantnaturals.com/products/crafted-for-pets-hemp-extract-400mg
Approximately 13mg of Cannabidiol (CBD) oil per 1ml serving.
https://verdantnaturals.com/products/crafted-for-pets-hemp-extract-400mg
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!