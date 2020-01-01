 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Verdant

Live Better. Live Now.™

Our family of products...from our family to yours!
Every packaging element has been carefully considered and custom designed.
Hemp CBD for your best furry friend!
Triple tested and blockchain verified to give you the upmost confidence in your purchase.
As soon as you open the bottle, you'll notice our product quality.
About Verdant

Verdant™ is a family owned, ingredient focused and blockchain verified company rooted in southern Minnesota’s rolling hills. We are dedicated to creating exceptional, small batch products infused with the highest quality full spectrum, THC-free Hemp Extract. Live better. Live now.™ Continue the conversation with us: www.verdantnaturals.com Instagram @VerdantNaturals Facebook @LiveVerdant Crafted & Distributed from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Verdant Difference: (+) We use the whole hemp plant for maximum benefit. (+) 100% organic with absolutely NO GMOs, heavy metals, toxins or additives. (+) All of our products are triple tested & blockchain verified. (+) We only produce in small batches to ensure the best quality, freshness and consistency. (+) Premium packaging carefully selected to ensure product safety from our farm to your front door. (+) Missional focused company, prioritizing our customers, communities and employees (10percentproject.org).

Available in

United States