Verdelux
20:1 Red Sapphire Chocolate Bar 210mg
About this product
HIGH CBD CHOCOLATE BAR
SUGAR FREE dark chocolate
Gluten free
Cannabis extract made with organic food-grade ethanol
MILLIGRAMS:
Each bar contains 10mg THC and 200mg CBD
WEIGHT:
50 grams / 1.76 ounces
INGREDIENTS:
Maltitol, Chocolate Liquor (Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat (Butter), Soya Lecithin, Vanillin, Vanilla, Marijuana Extract. CONTAINS MILK & SOY.
Processed in a facility that also processes PEANUTS.
SUGAR FREE dark chocolate
Gluten free
Cannabis extract made with organic food-grade ethanol
MILLIGRAMS:
Each bar contains 10mg THC and 200mg CBD
WEIGHT:
50 grams / 1.76 ounces
INGREDIENTS:
Maltitol, Chocolate Liquor (Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat (Butter), Soya Lecithin, Vanillin, Vanilla, Marijuana Extract. CONTAINS MILK & SOY.
Processed in a facility that also processes PEANUTS.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!