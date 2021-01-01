Verdelux
Bon Bombs Sugar Free Chocolate 100mg 10-pack
About this product
SOLID CHOCOLATES
Is it the smooth richness of our chocolate or is it the buttery finish sublimating from a satisfying crunch that makes Bon Bombs so irresistible? Answer this question when you first try one!
Gluten free
52% Dark chocolate
Hand-tempered
Cannabis extract made with organic food-grade ethanol
MILLIGRAMS:
Each piece contains 10mg THC
10 pieces per unit - 100mg THC per box
