About this product

SOLID CHOCOLATES

Is it the smooth richness of our chocolate or is it the buttery finish sublimating from a satisfying crunch that makes Bon Bombs so irresistible? Answer this question when you first try one!



Gluten free



52% Dark chocolate



Hand-tempered



Cannabis extract made with organic food-grade ethanol



MILLIGRAMS:

Each piece contains 10mg THC



10 pieces per unit - 100mg THC per box