Is it the smooth richness of our chocolate or is it the buttery finish sublimating from a satisfying crunch that makes Bon Bombs so irresistible? Answer this question when you first try one!



Gluten free



Vegan friendly



54% Dark chocolate



Hand-tempered



Cannabis extract made with organic food-grade ethanol



MILLIGRAMS:

Each piece contains 10mg THC



10 pieces per unit - 100mg THC per bag



INGREDIENTS:

Semi Sweet Chocolate Liquor (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Pure Vanilla, Vanillin), Marijuana Extract.



Processed in a facility that also processes PEANUTS.