Logo for the brand Verdelux

Verdelux

20:1 Mint Sapphire Chocolate Bar 210mg

About this product

HIGH CBD CHOCOLATE BAR
Smooth, refreshing dark chocolate

Vegan friendly & Gluten free

Cannabis extract made with organic food-grade ethanol

MILLIGRAMS:
Each bar contains 10mg THC and 200mg CBD

WEIGHT:
50 grams / 1.76 ounces

INGREDIENTS:
Semi-Sweet Chocolate Liquor (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanillin, Vanilla), Natural Peppermint Oil, Marijuana Extract.

Processed in a facility that also processes PEANUTS.
