Verdelux
20:1 Mint Sapphire Chocolate Bar 210mg
About this product
HIGH CBD CHOCOLATE BAR
Smooth, refreshing dark chocolate
Vegan friendly & Gluten free
Cannabis extract made with organic food-grade ethanol
MILLIGRAMS:
Each bar contains 10mg THC and 200mg CBD
WEIGHT:
50 grams / 1.76 ounces
INGREDIENTS:
Semi-Sweet Chocolate Liquor (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanillin, Vanilla), Natural Peppermint Oil, Marijuana Extract.
Processed in a facility that also processes PEANUTS.
