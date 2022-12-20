About this product
Our tried-and-true 20:1 CBD:THC formulation has been improving the lives of pets since 2015.
Available in 1 fl. oz. and 2 fl. oz. sizes.
Recommended uses include:
Support joint mobility
Support normal brain function
Help maintain normal GI health
Help keep your pet calm
