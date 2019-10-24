About this product

Take the edge off the every day grind with VIB’s cool mint flavored CBD disposable vape pen. Packed with an invigorating icy cool taste, it will leave you feeling refreshed and revitalized. Each pen is pre-loaded with 0.5mL of the highest quality, lab tested, CBD oil. Put an end to the stresses of life and feel the VIB.



• 250mg | 1-2 mg Per 3-Second Puff



• Made With 99%+ Pure CBD Isolate



• Non-GMO Hemp-Grown Without The Use of Pesticides, Herbicides, or Chemical Fertilizers



• 0.00% THC (THC FREE)



• Vaping Allows For Instant Relief



• 3rd Party Lab Tested To Provide Superior Potency & Purity



• No Charging Required