Dedicated to providing you the highest quality Full Spectrum Organic CBD Oil for Pets. VAHO’s Full Spectrum Hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) are full of natural vitamins, phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, amino acids, protein, fiber and more!



-All Natural Organic Nano-Enhanced Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD

-Vitamins, A, C, E, B-Complex, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Beta-Carotene, Magnesium, Calcium Potassium, Terpenes & Flavonoids

-3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity

-Herbicide and Pesticide FREE

-FREE of Heavy Metals

-500mg of CBD

-NO Additives NO Preservatives

-45-60 Day Supply of CBD for most pets

-Sugar Free

-Gluten-Free

-Vegan

-Made with Organic Hemp

-NON-GMO grown on select farms in Oregon & Kentucky, USA



VAHO’s Nano Enhanced Hemp Oil is the industry-leading phospholipid encapsulation system, providing rapid uptake and unparalleled bioavailability. Meaning it will move through your pets little body with much more speed and ease. You will get much more out of our product with less drops. Nano-enhanced CBD can be absorbed into your bodies system at a rate close to 100% compared to only 25% of other CBD products on the market!



For Optimal Results of Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Pets: Starting your pet’s CBD supplementation with a small of around 1-4mg of CBD per day. Stay on the same dose each day for a week, to allow your pet’s body to adapt the CBD cannabinoids. This is known as the ‘Up-Titration Method’ which simply means start slow and gradually increase over time.



-Consistency is the key for optimal results!

-Simply add drops into food or water

-Store in a cool, dark place

-Always Shake Well before each use

-One Full Dropper = 18mg’s CBD



Recommended Directions for use: 1-2 droppers per 20 lbs

Pet Weight Usage

Up to 25 lbs/11kg 2 drops – 1-2 times daily

25 – 50 lb/11 – 23kg 4 drops – 1-2 times daily

50 – 75 lb/23 – 34kg 6 drops – 1-2 times daily

over 75 lbs/34kg 8+ drops – 1-2 times daily. Of course, you don’t have to subscribe to these dosing recommendations entirely. Chances are you know your pet’s body better than you do! In the same way, you’ll appreciate what CBD does for your canine more than anyone else. You’re the one who’s around them all day, after all.