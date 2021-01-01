About this product
VAHO CBD soft gels are loaded with our Organic Premium Quality Full-Spectrum Hemp oil extract that contains natural phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, packed with Omega 3, Omega 6, Vitamins, Minerals and other phytonutrients! Each soft gel contains 25mg cannabidiol (CBD). These soft gels also include MCT Oil, which provides incredible nutrition. It’s no wonder why MCT Oil is considered a super food by many health enthusiasts.
Why Choose CBD softgels? For those with sensitive taste buds, the “hempy” taste of hemp oil supplements can be tricky to adjust to. This is no longer an issue with the VAHO’s CBD softgels. They are tasteless and simple to take. All VAHO products are made from industrial hemp that is properly sourced from farms in Oregon & Kentucky. The oils have a proprietary blend of cannabinoids with less than 0.3% of THC.
How to take CBD softgels: The suggested serving size for VAHO soft gels is 1-2 gel caps per dose as needed. As with any CBD product, the serving size will vary from person to person. If you’re going to take two capsules per day, we suggest spreading them out rather than taking both at the same time. For instance, many customers like to take one in the morning and another before bed, or in the afternoon if the feel that they need a boost around that time.
Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil and Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil
Use VAHO Full Spectrum CBD Softgels to help with:
-Muscle relaxation and recovery from exercise
-Assistance with regular everyday stresses
-Manifesting a sense of focus and calmness
-Help with sleep cycles and getting to that deep sleep
-Many more physical and mental benefits!
*Keep out of reach of small children. As with any dietary supplement, consult with your physician before use. If you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition, consult your physician before using our products.
Why Choose CBD softgels? For those with sensitive taste buds, the “hempy” taste of hemp oil supplements can be tricky to adjust to. This is no longer an issue with the VAHO’s CBD softgels. They are tasteless and simple to take. All VAHO products are made from industrial hemp that is properly sourced from farms in Oregon & Kentucky. The oils have a proprietary blend of cannabinoids with less than 0.3% of THC.
How to take CBD softgels: The suggested serving size for VAHO soft gels is 1-2 gel caps per dose as needed. As with any CBD product, the serving size will vary from person to person. If you’re going to take two capsules per day, we suggest spreading them out rather than taking both at the same time. For instance, many customers like to take one in the morning and another before bed, or in the afternoon if the feel that they need a boost around that time.
Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil and Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil
Use VAHO Full Spectrum CBD Softgels to help with:
-Muscle relaxation and recovery from exercise
-Assistance with regular everyday stresses
-Manifesting a sense of focus and calmness
-Help with sleep cycles and getting to that deep sleep
-Many more physical and mental benefits!
*Keep out of reach of small children. As with any dietary supplement, consult with your physician before use. If you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition, consult your physician before using our products.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Vision Aura Hemp Oil
Vision Aura stands for many things, but most importantly, we want customers to experience the plant-based holistic lifestyle every human deserves through Full-Spectrum Hemp. We understand how important plant based healing is and the effects it has on the mind and body. Bringing that vision to life, we have developed a full-spectrum hemp CBD solution containing all of the original compounds found in the plant itself.
VAHO’s Nano Enhanced Hemp Oil is the industry-leading phospholipid encapsulation system, providing rapid uptake and unparalleled bioavailability, meaning it will move through the body with much more speed and ease. You will get much more out of our product with less drops. Nano-enhanced CBD can be absorbed into your body’s system at a rate close to 100% compared to only 25% of other CBD products on the market!
VAHO’s Nano Enhanced Hemp Oil is the industry-leading phospholipid encapsulation system, providing rapid uptake and unparalleled bioavailability, meaning it will move through the body with much more speed and ease. You will get much more out of our product with less drops. Nano-enhanced CBD can be absorbed into your body’s system at a rate close to 100% compared to only 25% of other CBD products on the market!