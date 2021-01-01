Vision Aura stands for many things, but most importantly, we want customers to experience the plant-based holistic lifestyle every human deserves through Full-Spectrum Hemp. We understand how important plant based healing is and the effects it has on the mind and body. Bringing that vision to life, we have developed a full-spectrum hemp CBD solution containing all of the original compounds found in the plant itself.



VAHO’s Nano Enhanced Hemp Oil is the industry-leading phospholipid encapsulation system, providing rapid uptake and unparalleled bioavailability, meaning it will move through the body with much more speed and ease. You will get much more out of our product with less drops. Nano-enhanced CBD can be absorbed into your body’s system at a rate close to 100% compared to only 25% of other CBD products on the market!