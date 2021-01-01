-All Natural Organic Nano-Enhanced Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD

-Vitamins, A, C, E, B-Complex, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Beta-Carotene, Magnesium, Calcium Potassium, Terpenes & Flavonoids

-3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity

-Herbicide and Pesticide FREE

-FREE of Heavy Metals

-NO Additives NO Preservatives

-30-60 Day Supply of CBD for most people

-Sugar Free

-Gluten-Free

-Vegan

-Made with Organic Hemp

-3 Dosing Options to choose from: 500MG, 1000MG and 1500MG

-NON-GMO grown on select farms in Oregon & Kentucky, USA



VAHO’s Nano Enhanced Hemp Oil is the industry-leading phospholipid encapsulation system, providing rapid uptake and unparalleled bioavailability. Meaning it will move through the body with much more speed and ease. You will get much more out of our product with less drops. Nano-enhanced CBD can be absorbed into your bodies system at a rate close to 100% compared to only 25% of other CBD products on the market!



For Optimal results of Cinnamon Flavor Full-Spectrum Pure CBD Oil: Starting your CBD supplementation with a small Micro-Dose of around 10-15mg of CBD per day. Stay on the same dose each day for a week, to allow your body to adapt the CBD cannabinoids. This is known as the ‘Up-Titration Method’ which simply means start slow and gradually increase over time.



Micro Dosing is the key for optimal results!

500mg – 1 dropper = 18mg of CBD

1000mg – 1 dropper = 36mg of CBD

1500mg – 1 dropper = 52mg of CBD



-We recommend holding your preferred dose under the tongue for 30-90 seconds to experience the full entourage effect.

-If sensitive to taste, try mixing into food or drinks

-Store in a cool, dark place

-Always Shake Well before each use



*Keep out of reach of small children. As with any dietary supplement, consult with your physician before use. If you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition, consult your physician before using our products.