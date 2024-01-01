Cocoa Crunch Mylk Chocolate Mini Bars for Mood

Deliciously brighten your mood with creamy mylk chocolate morsels and the satisfying crunch of popped quinoa. Enhanced with mood-boosting adaptogenic botanicals, maca and mucuna, to uplift your outlook and boost your attention and motivation.

Each chocolatey bite has the nostalgic flavor of a spoonful of milky cocoa crispy cereal. Crafted with organic ingredients and formulated to be low-sugar, dairy-free, vegan, and gluten-free.

Key Features:
🌿 Enhanced with Adaptogens Maca & Mucuna
😌 Mood & Attention Booster
🧑‍💻 Natural Attention-Deficit Support for Studying, Work, School
⚖️ Dopamine-balancer for better concentration and more motivation
🧠 Fight cellular damage and boost antioxidants like glutathione
🌱 100% Vegan & Organic Ingredients

Active Ingredients per Mini Bar (0.7oz | 20g):
Maca 200mg
Mucuna Pruriens 320mg
Vital Leaf is a women-led company founded on the 'Food is Medicine' philosophy and the mission to reimagine the ways we can treat ourselves. Guided by a hive mind of chocolatiers, herbalists, and wellness enthusiasts, their team specializes in formulating chocolate and confectionery products to be as rich and decadent as classic sweets but made with impeccably sourced ingredients, organic, low in sugar, plant-based, and offer benefits that go beyond satisfying your taste buds.

