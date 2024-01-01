Deliciously brighten your mood with creamy mylk chocolate morsels and the satisfying crunch of popped quinoa. Enhanced with mood-boosting adaptogenic botanicals, maca and mucuna, to uplift your outlook and boost your attention and motivation.



Each chocolatey bite has the nostalgic flavor of a spoonful of milky cocoa crispy cereal. Crafted with organic ingredients and formulated to be low-sugar, dairy-free, vegan, and gluten-free.



Key Features:

🌿 Enhanced with Adaptogens Maca & Mucuna

😌 Mood & Attention Booster

🧑‍💻 Natural Attention-Deficit Support for Studying, Work, School

⚖️ Dopamine-balancer for better concentration and more motivation

🧠 Fight cellular damage and boost antioxidants like glutathione

🌱 100% Vegan & Organic Ingredients



Active Ingredients per Mini Bar (0.7oz | 20g):

Maca 200mg

Mucuna Pruriens 320mg



Show more