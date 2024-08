Deliciously brighten your mood with creamy mylk chocolate morsels and the satisfying crunch of popped quinoa. Enhanced with mood-boosting adaptogenic botanicals, maca and mucuna, to uplift your outlook and boost your attention and motivation.



Each chocolatey bite has the nostalgic flavor of a spoonful of milky cocoa crispy cereal. Crafted with organic ingredients and formulated to be low-sugar, dairy-free, vegan, and gluten-free.



Key Features:

๐ŸŒฟ Enhanced with Adaptogens Maca & Mucuna

๐Ÿ˜Œ Mood & Attention Booster

๐Ÿง‘โ€๐Ÿ’ป Natural Attention-Deficit Support for Studying, Work, School

โš–๏ธ Dopamine-balancer for better concentration and more motivation

๐Ÿง Fight cellular damage and boost antioxidants like glutathione

๐ŸŒฑ 100% Vegan & Organic Ingredients



Active Ingredients per Mini Bar (0.7oz | 20g):

Maca 200mg

Mucuna Pruriens 320mg



