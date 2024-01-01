Matcha Chocolate Bar to Ease Stress + Boost Focus

by Vital Leaf
About this product

Enhanced with adaptogens to melt stress away and ease anxious thoughts, bringing you to the present moment with a calm state of mind and greater emotional balance. Each bite evokes the satisfying flavor of your favorite matcha latte, sprinkled with summery sweet strawberries.

Every bite is a stress reliever, focus booster, alpha brainwave inducer, and a deliciously calming treat. Crafted with organic ingredients and formulated to be low-sugar, dairy-free, vegan, and gluten-free.

😌 Stress Relief + Boost Focus
🌿 Enhanced with adaptogens Ashwagandha + L-Theanine
🌀 Promotes a calm, focused mindset
💆‍♀️ Reduce worrying thoughts
⚖️ Lower stress hormone, cortisol
🌟 Elevate GABA
🧠 Boost Alpha Brainwaves for more creativity
🌱 100% Vegan & Organic Ingredients

Active Ingredients per Bar (1.7oz | 50g)
Ashwagandha: 1,500mg
L-Theanine: 500mg
About this brand

Logo for the brand Vital Leaf
Vital Leaf
Vital Leaf is a women-led company founded on the 'Food is Medicine' philosophy and the mission to reimagine the ways we can treat ourselves. Guided by a hive mind of chocolatiers, herbalists, and wellness enthusiasts, their team specializes in formulating chocolate and confectionery products to be as rich and decadent as classic sweets but made with impeccably sourced ingredients, organic, low in sugar, plant-based, and offer benefits that go beyond satisfying your taste buds.

