Both the taste and texture of this fully-infused peanut butter make it a long-standing, local favorite. The smoothness and undetectable cannabis taste can be enjoyed directly from the spoon, or added to any food, smoothie or as an ingredient to create delicious fare. Perfect as late-night snack, or daytime protein break.
Founded in 2011, Vital has developed a successful product line and a loyal following among patients, customers and retailers across the state. Part of the Verano family of brands since 2021, Vital offers a variety of Tinctures, Gummies, Peanut Butter and beverages.