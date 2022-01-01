About this product
Vital Tinctures are powered by refined cannabinoids that are distilled and sonicated to maximize absorption and improve onset times. Available in a 1:1 CBD:THC formulation, tinctures are a discreet and convenient way to medicate. The cannabis taste is not detectable and tincture can be added to food, beverages or taken orally.
About this brand
Vital
Founded in 2011, Vital has developed a successful product line and a loyal following among patients, customers and retailers across the state. Part of the Verano family of brands since 2021, Vital offers a variety of Tinctures, Gummies, Peanut Butter and beverages.