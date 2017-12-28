Loading…
Viva Cannabis

Freedom Cannabis- Green Crack

SativaTHC 17%CBD

Sativa. Estimated terpenes 4.68%. Lineage: Skunk x Afghani Indica. Aroma notes: Earthy, Citrus, Sweet. Energetic strain, great for day time activities. Keeps you creative and sharp.

Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
