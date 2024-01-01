  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand VOON

VOON

Your secret to a smoother high
All categoriesEdibles

THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

4 products
Product image for Trainwreck - Wintergreen [5pk] (100mg)
Tinctures & Sublingual
Trainwreck - Wintergreen [5pk] (100mg)
by VOON
Product image for Granddaddy Purp (GDP) - Apple Cinnamon Roll [5 pk] (100mg)
Tinctures & Sublingual
Granddaddy Purp (GDP) - Apple Cinnamon Roll [5 pk] (100mg)
by VOON
Product image for Super Lemon Haze - Grapefruit [5pk] (100mg)
Tinctures & Sublingual
Super Lemon Haze - Grapefruit [5pk] (100mg)
by VOON
Product image for AC/DC - Cool Citrus [5pk] (100mg)
Tinctures & Sublingual
AC/DC - Cool Citrus [5pk] (100mg)
by VOON