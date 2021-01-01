About this product

A quick and to the point reference guide for legal cannabis growers, "Seed to Sale Tracking: A Growers' Reference to the Handling of Legal Cannabis" is intended to help organize many of the steps one would have found with cannabis growing and basic harvesting and flower processing in history, with new legal requirements in mind, empowering information to successfully become integrated with official state traceability software programs. The spreadsheets included with this book are free to copy and edit for your traceability needs. Available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle eBook!