About this product
About this strain
Gunslinger effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
63% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
72% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
63% of people say it helps with insomnia
PTSD
36% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!