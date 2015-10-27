About this product

Segerblom Haze is an exclusive strain offering from Deep Roots Harvest. The strain is named after Nevada State Senator Tick Segerblom who has been a champion of medical marijuana and tireless advocate for patient access to medical marijuana in the Nevada State Legislature. Fittingly, Segerblom means “Victory Harvest” in Swedish. The genetics for the strain were a donation from a patient here in Nevada and is a cross between Super Silver Haze and an Unknown strain. The Super Silver Haze really comes out in the scent and bud structure of the plant and provides for an energetic and uplifting high. The SSH is also great for appetite stimulation, nausea as well as individuals suffering from anxiety and stress. The unknown genetics give Segerblom Haze an amazing bright red/maroon leaf towards the end of flowering signifying harvest time.



With one puff you’ll see why W Vapes won the Hempcon award for “Best Personal Vaporizer” of 2016. Premium quality, great taste, and ease unite in this simple, sleek, disposable vape pen from W Vapes. This device offers a compact, discreet vaping experience using only locally-sourced, all-natural cannabis oil created through strain-specific, supercritical CO2 extraction.



Our proprietary extraction process retains the terpene profile of each strain, flavor, aroma, and medicinal perks of the original flower. Each pen contains 500mg of oil extracted from an additive-free, single strain. Available in seasonal Sativa, Indica, or Hybrid strains, our disposable is etched with an H, I, or S so you can discern between them when they’re unboxed. Our direct-inhale disposable vape pens feature a reinforced tip to avoid leakage and a glass quartz container for easy viewing. W Vapes offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all cartridges, batteries, and vape pens.