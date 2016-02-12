About this strain
Go Time
Go Time is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain bred by JinxProof Genetics. A cross between Norton and JOG Kush, this uplifting strain is perfect for perking up moods, stimulating focus, and coercing arousal. Zesty lemon aromas combine with sour, skunky diesel notes with an earthy, hashy finish. As pretty as it is potent, Go Time flowers erupt with bulging calyxes of pastel purples, pinks, and greens underneath a snow-white coat of crystal resin.
Go Time effects
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
80% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
80% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
30% of people say it helps with fatigue
