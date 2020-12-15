Notes of bright citrus balanced with lush strawberry undertones are what stand out about Wana Strawberry Lemonade Sour Gummies. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, the gummies are infused during the cooking process with CBD and THC terpene-enhanced distillate. This popular 1:1 ratio tends to offer psychoactive effects while promoting relaxation and tranquility. 200mg THC | 200mg CBD per package 20mg THC | 20mg CBD per piece
Vegan and Gluten-Free Sweetened with Organic Ingredients (No High-Fructose Corn Syrup) All-Natural Flavors and Colors Enhanced with 30+ Terpenes Child-Proof, Food-Safe, Sustainable Packaging
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!