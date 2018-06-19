Washington Bud Company
Pink Champagne Pre-Rolls 1.2g 3-Pack
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
3 sleek .4g joints in 109mm cones made of unbleached, ultra thin natural rice paper with a 40 mm filter. Our method of preparing the flowers and filling the cones gives the toke a smooth draw full of flavor.
Pink Champagne effects
Reported by real people like you
81 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!