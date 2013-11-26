Weedseedsexpress
Amnesia Haze feminized seeds grows into a plant with 70% indica and 30% sativa properties. Amnesia Haze has been derived from: Original Amnesia Haze. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a low mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 77 to 91 days. Amnesia Haze feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 140 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 175 to 250 cm and will yield 650 to 800 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, lemon, haze and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, relaxed, lazy.
Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds).
Amnesia Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,154 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
