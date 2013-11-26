About this product

Amnesia Haze feminized seeds grows into a plant with 70% indica and 30% sativa properties. Amnesia Haze has been derived from: Original Amnesia Haze. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a low mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 77 to 91 days. Amnesia Haze feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 140 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 175 to 250 cm and will yield 650 to 800 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, lemon, haze and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, relaxed, lazy.



Amnesia Haze feminized seeds are available in packs of 5 seeds.