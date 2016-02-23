Weedseedsexpress
Big Amnesia autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 20% indica and 60% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Big Amnesia has been derived from: Amnesia Haze x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 77 to 84 days. Big Amnesia autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 75 to 100 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 150 cm and will yield 375 to 450 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy and the effects can best be described as: energetic, uplifting.
Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Big Amnesia autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/big-amnesia-autoflowering-feminized-seeds
Amnesia effects
Reported by real people like you
516 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
