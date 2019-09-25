Weedseedsexpress
BlackJack feminized seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. BlackJack has been derived from: Black Domina x Jock Horror. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. BlackJack feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 130 to 170 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 180 to 270 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, flowery, pepper and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, focused, happy, relaxed, uplifting.
Now in stock and available from 36.77 USD (5 seeds). Buy these BlackJack feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/blackjack-feminized-seeds
Black Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
363 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Focused
30% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
