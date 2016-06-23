G13 autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 70% indica and 20% sativa properties and 10% is ruderalis. G13 has been derived from: G13 (Indica Afgana) x Rudelaris. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. G13 autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 110 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 120 cm and will yield 60 to 100 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, fruity, herbal, skunk, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, relaxed, sleepy, powerfull, uplifting.



View all details about G13 autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy G13 autoflowering seeds today and grow your own!