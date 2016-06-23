About this product
The weed has the following flavors: berry, fruity, herbal, skunk, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, relaxed, sleepy, powerfull, uplifting.
View all details about G13 autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.
G13, also known as "G-13" and "G Thirteen," is a potent indica marijuana strain and is the subject of many urban legends. According to some accounts, the CIA, FBI, and other agencies gathered the best strains of marijuana from breeders all over the world. At a super-secret installation at the University of Mississippi, they bred many new super hybrids in the late 1960s. Allegedly, a single cutting of this plant was liberated by an unnamed technician and bred for the masses. Although the legends are probably not true, G13 delivers effects like no other. If you have the opportunity, definitely partake in this strain.
