Humboldt feminized seeds grow into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Humboldt has been derived from: Humboldt x Afghan Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Humboldt feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 160 cm and will yield 550 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, flowery, herbal, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, sleepy, tingly.



