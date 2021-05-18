About this product
Cereal Milk - Get your bowl ready! A Hybrid cross of the Y Life and the Snowman strains, Cereal Milk has a doughy and floral nose with hints of citrus. The flowers are olive green with pink and purple hues and sticky white trichomes. When lit and ripped from a clean piece, the flavor of ripe berries and vanilla overwhelms the palate. A positive and uplifting strain, its effects cultivate a relaxing and creative headspace with deep focus.
Y Life is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Y Life. If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
66% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.