West Coast Cure
Fatso Live Rosin Fresh Press
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
Fatso Live Rosin Fresh Press is an Indica leaning hybrid concentrate that unites the powerful genetics of Legend OG with GMO Cookies. An authoritative extract from two award-winning strains, this Fatso LRFP delivers a knockout blow of potency and flavor. Flavorful, pacifying, and loaded with an aromatic hit of garlic, coffee, and skunk, Fatso leaves the consumer with a lofty mindset and relaxed physique.
* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Fatso effects
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
16% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
4% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
4% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
4% of people say it helps with anxiety
