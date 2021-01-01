About this product

Ice Cream Sundae CUREsmalls are a petite and powerful Indica dominant hybrid treat. First propagated by the talented cultivators at Seed Junky Genetics, these buds cross the potent genetics of Wedding Cake x Gelato 33. Ice Cream Sundae CUREsmalls are a delicious smoke with a sweet and creamy nose. A genuinely dessert-like toke, the flavor expresses a doughy and vanilla flavor profile that's punctuated by a light gassiness.



* All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

