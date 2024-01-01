We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
West Coast Farms
Cannabis grown by Oregon Farmers
Concentrates
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
7 products
Flower
3 Kings
by West Coast Farms
THC 25.6%
CBD 0.12%
Flower
OG Chem Dawg
by West Coast Farms
THC 22.49%
CBD 0%
Flower
Watermelon Zkittlez
by West Coast Farms
THC 21.91%
CBD 0%
Flower
Chocolate Hashberry
by West Coast Farms
THC 19.47%
CBD 0%
Flower
Venom OG
by West Coast Farms
THC 21.42%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
SFV OG
by West Coast Farms
THC 18.06%
CBD 0%
Flower
Dogwalker
by West Coast Farms
THC 17.65%
CBD 0%
Cannabis