West Coast Farms operates a purpose-built farm where all flower is grown in our environmentally controlled, state-of-the-art facility.

We use multi-spectrum light; a combination of the sun’s natural energy alongside forced ultraviolet light to ensure a more predictable, high quality product.

At West Coast Farms we harvests 4-5 times a year which enables us to always guarantee fresh product.

All growing is done with premium soil in reusable Macro beds which produces excellent flavored flower and strong plant development.

All flower is hand-trimmed and cured in glass. No expense has been spared or detail overlooked to provide some of the best cannabis in the state of Oregon.