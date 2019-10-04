About this strain
Dogwalker OG
Dogwalker OG is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Albert Walker OG with Chemdawg 91. Dogwalker OG effects are cerebral, calming, and promote focus. When consumed in large doses, these effects intensify into a deep sleepyness. This strain features a complex flavor profile that is woody and skunky. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and appetite loss.
Dogwalker OG effects
219 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
West Coast Farms
West Coast Farms operates a purpose-built farm where all flower is grown in our environmentally controlled, state-of-the-art facility.
We use multi-spectrum light; a combination of the sun’s natural energy alongside forced ultraviolet light to ensure a more predictable, high quality product.
At West Coast Farms we harvests 4-5 times a year which enables us to always guarantee fresh product.
All growing is done with premium soil in reusable Macro beds which produces excellent flavored flower and strong plant development.
All flower is hand-trimmed and cured in glass. No expense has been spared or detail overlooked to provide some of the best cannabis in the state of Oregon.
