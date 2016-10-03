About this product
ACDC | Shatter | 1g
West Coast Trading CompanyShatter
HybridTHC 1%CBD 13%
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:HeadacheAnxiousDry mouth
- Feelings:RelaxedFocusedUplifted
- Helps with:PainAnxietyStress
- Terpenes:MyrcenePineneCaryophyllene
ACDC effects are mostly calming.
ACDC potency is lower THC than average.
ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item