ACDC is a high CBD indica strain grown from a Cannatonic Phenotype. This strain has woody, pine, and spice notes that awaken your senses. ACDC is the maestro of relief, orchestrating a symphony of effects from easing pain to fostering a relaxed and uplifted state. For those battling the challenges of chemotherapy-induced nausea, ACDC stands as a faithful companion. ACDC is not just a strain; it's a sanctuary.

Total CBD: 21.16%

Total THC: 66.41%

