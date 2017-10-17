Candyland is a sativa strain derived from Bay Platinum Cookies crossed with Granddaddy Purple. This strain has an amazing pungent, sweet and spicy aroma and flavor profile that cloaks your nose and taste buds. Consumers enjoy Candyland for its uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for an evening of socializing.

SOC: 27.63%

Total THC: 24.31%

