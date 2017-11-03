Maui Wowie has swept the cannabis community off their feet with its delicious tropical, sweet pineapple flavor profile and aroma. Maui Wowie is a sativa strain crossed between Hawaiian and a strain that remains a mystery. It's stress relieving properties and energetic, motivating high is what keeps people coming back for more. This strain is perfect for surfing along Maui's beautiful beaches.

SOC: 29.02%

Total THC: 25.36%

