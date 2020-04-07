About this product
It all started here! Shatter is the granddaddy of dabbables. Our shatter is characterized by its brittle texture, candy glass appearance and high-THCa content. It can range from clear to blond to light amber in color. This classic, easy-to-handle consistency is the result of a meticulous and methodical manufacturing process, and is a favorite of old-timers and new dabbers alike.
About this strain
Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries and Cream crosses a Strawberry mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple.
Strawberries and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
71% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
7% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
7% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
White Label Extracts
White Label Extracts (WLE) philosophy is built on long lasting mutually beneficial business partnerships with farmers that share similar ideals and company standards to WLE. Our goal as a company is to offer the market the highest quality, highest purity, and safest product possible, for a competitive price, all while operating with a high level of transparency and ethical standards. A high quality, pesticide free extract starts with farmers who share our same desire for transparency and ethics.