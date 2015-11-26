About this strain
Clear your schedule because Pure Kush is one potent indica. A longtime favorite for pain relief, this strain will leave you feeling heavily sedated. Pure Kush’s strength begins with a signature kush aroma that is extremely pungent and skunky. Its head-heavy sensations may be complemented by a relaxing body feeling, giving Pure Kush its reputation as a powerful medical strain.
Pure Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
240 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
46% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
