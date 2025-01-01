We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
White Tygh Farms
Oregon’s Premier Producer of Artisan Cannabis
Flower
WTF
by White Tygh Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Panama Red
by White Tygh Farms
THC 5%
CBD 10%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
White Tygh Dream
by White Tygh Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
White Tygh Dream Cartridge 1g
by White Tygh Farms
THC 80.7%
CBD 0.3%
Pre-rolls
Cheese Quake Pre-Roll 2.5g 5-pack
by White Tygh Farms
THC 26.2%
CBD 0.09%
Flower
CBD Haze
by White Tygh Farms
THC 0.7%
CBD 15.1%
Flower
Black Cherry Cheesecake Cookies
by White Tygh Farms
THC 22.4%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
Cheese Quake
by White Tygh Farms
THC 16.1%
CBD 0.03%
Flower
Timewreck
by White Tygh Farms
THC 17%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Super Lemon Haze
by White Tygh Farms
THC 16.7%
CBD 0%
Flower
Afghan Dream
by White Tygh Farms
THC 29.9%
CBD 0%
Flower
White Widow
by White Tygh Farms
THC 24%
CBD 0%
