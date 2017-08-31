White Tygh Farms
WTF
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Speckled with orange and green, this purple strain lends a canvas for trichomes to sparkle like the stars in the sky. We have not been able to place a smell or taste to this flower, giving its name as such. WTF is a hybrid of Harlequin, Sour Tsunami & Cannatonic.
WTF effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
40% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
20% of people report feeling headache
Depression
60% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
60% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
60% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!