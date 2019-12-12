About this product

Terpenes are the organic compounds present in all plants that give them their unique smell and flavor profiles. Our terpenes are extracted from organically grown cannabis flowers right at harvest in strain specific batches to ensure they remain at their peak potency in our concentrates. We are not blending differed food grade terpenes and synthetically imitating flavor profiles like a of our competitors. We are allowing the natural terpene profiles to shine through and simply concentrating the essential aroma of cultivars that consumers know and love. Terpenes interact synergistically with each other as well as cannabinoids through the entourage effect to provide users with unique experiences. Terpenes can be added to your favorite extracts, tinctures, lotions, recipes, cocktails, the possibilities are endless! Our 1ml glass jars with convenient dropper lid contains around 15 drops.



Tangie is a sativa dominant (70:30) hybrid strain bred by DNA Genetics. This strain is a cross between Cali-O and a Skunk hybrid. Tangie has won countless awards in numerous competitions across the world. The perfect strain to bring along on your hike or to put you in the perfect mindset for a yoga session. Consumers will enjoy euphoric, uplifting, energizing, and creative effects from this strain. The tasting profile provides that familiar tangerine bite with notes of sweet creamsicles and cotton candy.