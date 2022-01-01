Convenient and effective way to incorporate CBD and its benefits into your daily wellness routine. Formulated with whole hemp plant CBD and organic hemp seed oil—naturally rich in amino acids and beneficial Omega 3 & 6— added for a convenient way to boost and maintain health.



This hemp-based CBD product contains less than .03% THC.



Benefits

• A convenient way to take the purest CBD

• Promote overall health

• Joint and muscle pain relief

• Anxiety relief

• Increased focus and clarity

• Helps build immunity



Ingredients: Broad spectrum CBD extract and hemp seed oil.



Suggested Usage: Take 1-2 capsules daily with water.



* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

**We are in the process of updating our labeling and packaging. Product images on our website may vary from the actual product. Our product formulations and quality remain unchanged. Our products are all natural and we do not use artificial colouring agents, due to this product colour can vary by batch due to variances in our plant based raw materials.